Software Techniques Releases Cloud Based Attendance Tracking Software SoftTime Online

Hardy, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Software Techniques, a company that has been providing various HR software and management tools since 1985, has recently announced that they are now providing a cloud based version of their popular software SoftTime.



With the success of ‘SoftTime – Desktop’, Software Techniques informed that they decided to add another important feature of saving all data online such that their clients never have to worry about loss of data.



The ‘SoftTime Online’ is also available for a free trial, like other products provided by Software Techniques, upon filing up a simple trial request form on their website. The latest SoftTime Online is fully maintained by the company with assurance of safety of all data.



As far as security concerns regarding all data being saved on the company’s host, Software Techniques informed that they are already handling very sensitive information for their clients such as Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s over 2 million court pending evidences, hence security is at the optimum.



The cloud based human resource software will also be compatible to the company’s other tools – TimeKron, Payroll Techniques and Premier Human Resource Manager. All of its tools are aimed at reducing significant functioning costs, making data more accessible and organized for an effective and efficient management. For example TimeKron, an automated time tracking system, can reduce payroll costs by 9% due to its perfect accuracy.



The innovative HRMS software offered by Software Techniques have been widely praised by many of its reputed clients which range from multinational corporations, government bodies, schools & colleges to start-ups, NGOs and various other organizations. With concentration on ‘Ease of Use’ and comprehension, the software cover all essential requirements of human resource management and offer new aspects that could enhance the functionality of an organization.



About Software Techniques

Software Techniques is one of the leading companies that provides various HR software and management tools. Through their online platform, http://softwaretech.com/, specific details of the software and services offered by the company can be viewed. Established in 1985, the company now has an extensive customer base with over 10,000 satisfied clients including prestigious organizations such as American Express, Yankees Entertainment Network, Hyatt Regency, New York City Housing Authority and many more.



For more information about Cloud Based Human Resource Software, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of softwaretech.com, please call at (540) 721 1000 or email to info@softwaretech.com.