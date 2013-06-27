Software Testing: Functional and Reliable / ANDTEK GmbH Tests Unified Communications Software for Maximum Quality and Accuracy

Hallbergmoos, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Software testing plays a major role in the software development process. When ANDTEK GmbH tests its software, it covers an extensive part of the code coverage in order to guarantee an extremely reliable software product so that you can be confident in the quality of your ANDTEK software solutions.



Highly Effective Testing



The goal of software testing is to test the quality of a software solution for its functionality and security, but also to test applications in different languages and/or on different devices. However, even the best software testing cannot guarantee error-free programs, because every single combination of all the program’s functions would have to be tested, which is impossible in practice.



That’s why ANDTEK GmbH, developer of highly scalable unified communications solutions for companies of all sizes, puts its innovative software solutions through a gauntlet of testing to ensure effective test coverage for different areas of each piece of software.



This testing process begins during the development phase when we run a full gamut of unit tests and error analyses even at early stages. We then conduct functional testing of each module to test its functionality as part of the overall system. Once we have finished developing new functions, we then conduct additional compatibility tests to verify their functionality in collaboration with existing functions. These compatibility tests are also necessary to ensure that the functions work with different types of telephones and telephone systems. Besides functional and usability testing, ANDTEK also places great emphasis on performance tests.



Error-Free Software for Large Corporations



During the performance testing, we check the scalability of APAS (AND Phone Application Server). APAS is a platform for IP-based value-added services specifically designed for environments such as the Cisco CallManager. Because this test is very important for environments with a high call volume, it is performed on a highly scalable internal environment. It is based on a separate call simulator with fully equipped IP phones as well as scripts for a realistic high call volume and behavior.



Sample Contact Center: This call distribution solution for large corporation is tested in a high-volume test environment with 1,000 agents, 50 queues, 2,000 callers and 20,000 calls per day. Only after our system passes a test run lasting for several days without increasing the processor load, or memory usage, will we classify the software as ready for release and use in highly scalable environments.



The Contact Center call distribution solution has been used successfully for several years by insurance companies and banks to provide effective customer service.



ANDTEK GmbH, founded in the year 2000, is specialized in intelligent and custom-made unified communications applications and additional benefit services. The solutions developed and implemented by ANDTEK support companies of all areas of business in improving communication processes and open up innovative possibilities to use the IP telephony like for example voice recording, presence services or security applications. Among other things ANDTEK’s IP communications solutions are predestined for finance companies, public service, health care, trade, industry and judiciary.



