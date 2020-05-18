Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Driven by the growing adoption of AI in the major companies in the overall software development process, global software testing market is anticipated to observe heavy gains through 2026. In fact, mounting implementation of machine learning in software testing is likely to add up to the market growth through the enhanced capabilities it brings to the process.



Integration testing holds considerable share in the software testing industry. The process of integration testing is conducted after unit testing, in which an individual unit is integrated and tested in a group. This testing is majorly conducted to expose faults and defects in the interaction between integrated units and components. These factors would majorly contribute to the market outlook in the future.



With respect to application segment, healthcare and the BFSI sector are anticipated to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years. Rising adoption of software testing in the healthcare sector due to growing customer demand for digital health diagnosis is likely to augment the market trends. Using software testing in the healthcare sector would increase software quality. It will also help to improve the user interface.



BFSI sector is estimated to be a major driving factor for the industry owing to the growing need for safe software systems along with zero-error detection for several banking services like money withdrawal, online transactions, etc.



North America software testing market is projected to dominate the overall industry share in the forthcoming years. This development can be attributed to the heavy number of software companies operating in the region. Along with software firms, the growing need for digital health solutions is also likely to be a major factor responsible for market growth in North America.



Apart from North America, APAC software testing market is also projected to observe considerable growth through 2026. In fact, it is the fastest-growing region of the market. China and India are projected to lead industry growth in the region.



Growing online retail businesses across India and China would likely outline the industry outlook in the coming years. In addition, major companies in the industry are expanding their footprints across India in order to outsource their software facilities since the country has a major number of skilled IT professionals.



Surging need for web and mobile applications globally is pushing the implementation of AI in the software testing industry. AI integration helps improve accuracy in addition, it also offers high-quality software solutions. Due to these benefits, major software companies are coming up with several business strategies for AI implementation to decrease their processing time and accelerate service performance.



Citing an instance, in April 2019, software company Atos made a collaboration with Google Cloud to build a new AI lab in Paris. This partnership helps the company enhance data processing services and deliver best technologies utilizing AI.



All in all, increasing AI adoption, growing prevalence among major technology companies, and substantial benefits offered by software testing are likely to create massive opportunities for software testing market players. The software testing market is inclusive of companies such as Atos, Capgemini, Wipro, Amdocs, Infosys, TCS, IBM, Cognizant, and Accenture among others.



