Software Tracks Search Term "Buy Gold Bullion": New Jersey Tops Poll

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- New Jersey is the number 1 Gold Buying State in the US according to an online tracking poll. In second place was California followed by New York in third place.



According to the poll, “Buy Gold Bars” “Buy Gold Coins” Buy Silver Bullion” and “Buy Gold Online” are all search terms regularly typed into search engines by web users in the state of New Jersey.



Times are still tough for many people, inflation is still soaring and interest rates are still low. All of this can make it difficult to make decisions about planning for the future or to know which product to invest in for the best.



However, Regal Assets can provide investors with a way to protect themselves from inflation, and that is by investing in gold. Many experts will advise that despite the uncertain economy, this is still one of the best times to invest in gold. Aside from the fact that gold is inflation proof, there are other extremely sound reasons for investing in gold backed IRA.



First, buying gold offers good long term prospects, and while the value might move up and down, the trend for the price of gold looks continues to soar upwards in the future. In addition, gold backed IRA is a worthwhile investment should another financial crisis occur; as well as the many other benefits to buying gold, gold is also easy to purchase and adds diversity to a portfolio.



About Thomas Kaplan

Thomas Kaplan, a well-respected US-based entrepreneur and natural resources investor, had this to say: "People view gold as emotional, but when they demythologize it, when they look at it for what it is and the opportunity it represents, they're going to say, "We really should own some of that.' The question will then change to "Where do we get the gold?"



To find out more about investing in gold, to get a complimentary gold IRA rollover kit, or to talk live with one of their experts about how to invest in gold backed IRA, visit:http://www.regalassets.com/a/2412/