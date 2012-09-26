Greater Competition and Struggling Economy Push Nonprofits to New Tactics

Palo Alto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Telosa Software, a leading provider of fundraising software for nonprofits, is helping organizations across the country increase their community presence with its unique software products. As the economy continues to be in recovery, nonprofit organizations have suffered lower donations and support, particularly as many are forced to compete for dollars among more prominent national groups. Telosa’s software and training allow organizations to effectively share their missions with potential donors to increase fundraising dollars.



Susan Packard Orr, founder and CEO of Telosa Software, commented on the company’s mission. “We understand that many nonprofits have experienced significant fundraising struggles in our current economy. We’re committed to helping nonprofits build donor relationships and improve their fundraising efforts.” She continued, “For more than two decades, Telosa Software has addressed the evolving needs and challenges of the nonprofit sector, and we hope to help organizations navigate current economic challenges.”



Telosa offers two comprehensive software products, Exceed! Premier and Exceed! Basic and also provides customers with technical support, training, data conversions and file exchange services. User groups and a newsletter within the company’s website help organizations interact with each other and share best practices.



About Telosa Software

Founded in 1986, Telosa Software, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative fundraising software designed to help nonprofit organizations engage with donors. Telosa delivers powerful, user-friendly fundraising software products and solutions that allow nonprofits to develop stronger relationships with the community. For more information visit: http://www.telosa.com.