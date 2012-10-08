Softwares Help Convert Avchd Files on PC and Mac OS X

Conroe, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- AVCHD Converter for Mac is one easy to use software for editing .avchd files on Mac OS X. AVCHD format videos can be converted to many video formats for playing on some other devices like iPad, iPhone 5/4S, Motorola Xoom, iPod, PSV/PSP, PS3, Wii, Xbox 360, BlackBerry, Android smartphones (Galaxy S3/S2, HTC One/Titan, Galaxy Note/Tab, Optimus 3D, Galaxy Ace, HTC Wildfire S/Desire HD/Sensation etc.



It converts avchd files to AVI, MP4, WMV, FLV, SWF, H.264, MPEG-4, M4V, MOV, DV, MPEG-2, 3GP/3G2, RM/RMVB, ASF, HD Video etc.



The program supports converting AVCHD video from camcorders Canon, Panasonic, Sony, JVC and Sanyo Xacti.



As AVCHD camcorders become popular to record best memories in high definition, you may want to watch AVCHD videos shot by your Sony, Canon, Panasonic, JVC, or Hitachi AVCHD camcorder on iPod, iPhone, PSP, Zune, or upload to website. So our AVCHD Converter is created to convert AVCHD videos (MTS, M2TS, MOD, HDV) to common videos and HD videos that can be well played on various multimedia players.



Key HD-Formats are supported: AVCHD, TOD, MOD, M2TS, M2T, MTS, HDV. The output video formats cover all popular videos formats like AVI, MPEG, WMV, DivX, MP4, RM, MOV, XviD, 3GP, FLV, SWF, etc.), HD videos (MPEG-4 TS HD Video, MPEG-2 TS HD Video, Quick Time HD Video, WMV HD Video, etc.). This AVCHD video converter has the functions of extracting audios from AVCHD videos to MP3, WMA, WAV, RA, M4A, AAC, AC3, OGG audio formats and capturing images from AVCHD video to save as JPG, PNG, GIF and BMP files.



This AVCHD Converter also makes it possible to trim your AVCHD (MTS, M2TS, MOD, HDV) video clips, crop video playing screen, add subtitle/watermark/artistic effects, adjust video image effects, customize parameters, preview your shot video, capture desired video images and calculate bit rate.



With the versatile software, you can also convert AVCHD to other common formats, say MOV, FLV, 3GP, 3G2, RM, RMVB, MKV, SWF, M4V, DV, XVID, DIVX, MP4 etc then transfer avchd files to windows movie maker, sony vegas, adobe premiere on windows, iMovie, fce, fcp etc on Mac, and also can do some simple edit for your video, say: merge, join, crop, apply effect, trim, clip, Output parameter settings, Snapshot/Rotate etc.



Edit functions: it allow you to edit the move in comparison effect of original preview and output preview. With the crop function you are able to resize the output movie and cut black edge of the movie through dragging the green sliding bar or resetting the value of zoom, left, top, right, bottom. It is capable for you to effect the movie by adjusting the brightness, contrast and saturation, or selecting a special effect from "gray" "emboss" and "old film" directly.



Easy-to-use

Just a few clicks to convert video.



Fast speed and high video quality

With professional video encoding and decoding technique, brings you the advanced and high speed converting process.



Free upgrade

A life time free upgrade after you buy the product.



