Soglamsochic.com Brings a Website for the Glamorous and Chic Women Who Want to Look Stunning Whatever the Occasion

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- A new website just for women, soglamsochic.com, has just been launched to provide any diva out there with a one stop site with a collection of ideas about what to wear for any occasion by using the very latest trends as examples. The site also looks to defuse the diva personality with some humor along the way, identifying that people can’t be serious all the time and they need to have some fun with their outfits and the most expensive necklace they own!



“Whatever inspiration you are looking for in a dress, a diamond necklace or the latest accessory, soglamsochic.com will pass on their knowledge and inspire you to go out there and discover the right piece for you!” says you Isabella Cacho, founder of soglamsochic.com



Isabella started soglamsochic.com because of her admiration for the strong, fashionable diva that effortlessly looks glamorous and chic wherever they may be, from the red carpet to a workout at their local gym. This inspired Isabella to learn the very best styles for such occasions and pass that knowledge onto the masses



“The site is here to help people prepare for any occasion, whether that be a red carpet event in Hollywood, or to grab a Skinny Latte at the local Coffee House for an afternoon with the girls. “You will find ideas for dresses, suits, shoes, even statement necklaces and ideas to accessorize.”



For more information, please visit http://www.soglamsochic.com and take advantage of the ever-growing collection of advice and tips for the glam and chic women.



About soglamsochic.com

Soglamsochic.com is home to a collection of resources, guides and information about all kinds of fashion ideas for women. Those looking for for a new signature outfit or to accessorize can browse the articles to help discover a perfect match. The site also provides browsers with helpful tips on what to do with existing outfits to get the most out of clothing they might already own.