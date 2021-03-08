Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors Sogou Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: SOGO stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Sogou Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: SOGO stocks, concerns whether certain Sogou Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Chinese regulators were analyzing Sogou Inc for regulatory action because of an increase Sogou Inc merchants' sales of counterfeit goods, that Chinese regulators were analyzing Sogou Inc for regulatory action because Sogou's existing software, advertising procedures, personnel, and audit procedures were insufficient to safeguard against compliance violations with governing Chinese regulations, and would need to be updated, enhanced, and strengthened, thus resulting in increased expenses, that Sogou's cost of revenues were skyrocketing primarily because of significant increases in Traffic Acquisition Cost, which is a primary driver of Sogou's cost of revenues, as Sogou Inc was dealing with significant price inflation from increased competition, that Sogou was going to alter its strategy concerning smart hardware and push the Company's AI capabilities to increase product competitiveness, that as a result of altering its smart hardware strategy, Sogou Inc had already decided to phase out non-AI-enabled hardware products, such as legacy models of Teemo Smart Watch, and transition to use products integrating AI technologies, which Sogou Inc hoped would reduce its hardware revenues in the second half of 2018, and that as a result of the foregoing, Sogou's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.