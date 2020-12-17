New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2020 -- The global Soil Conditioners Market is forecasted to reach USD 3.02 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The soil conditioners market is experiencing an increasing demand due to the growing need to enhance agricultural productivity and soil quality. The increasing population in developing countries is resulting in the growing demand for agricultural crops. The increasing need to meet the growing demand for food is increasing the utilization of the soil conditioners in the agricultural sectors. The increasing practice of precision farming techniques is most likely to propel the demand for soil conditioners in the agricultural sector. The growing need for soil rejuvenation and promotion of healthy root and plant growth will surely increase the usage of the conditioners.



The high Cost of inorganic soil conditioners and Climate uncertainties are expected to hinder the growth of the soil conditioners market over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Natural Soil conditioners dominated the soil conditioners market in 2019 as it increases the disease resistance in plants and enhances fertilizer efficacy in the soil.

Water Soluble soil conditioners are experiencing steady growth over the forecast period as it could be easily mixed with fungicides or insecticides and applied on crops.

The loam soil is growing with a CAGR of 8.8% and is expected to experience steady growth over the forecast period. The water retention capacity of the loam soil resulted in the increasing usage of the soil for agricultural and gardening purposes and also increased usage of the soil conditioners to enhance the quality of the soil.

The North American market is also witnessing increased demand as there is a high level of adoption of the soil conditioners in the agricultural sector. The region is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Key participants include BASF, Novozymes, Syngenta, Clariant AG, UPL, Solvay S.A., EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY, CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC, EVONIK INDUSTRIES, and ADEKA CORPORATION, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Soil Conditioners Market on the basis of product, Solubility, Soil Type, Crop Type, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



o Synthetic (Minerals, Polymers, Gypsum)



o Natural (Polysaccharides Derivatives, Compost, Animal Manure, Sewage Sludge)



Solubility Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



o Hydrogels



o Water Soluble



Soil Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



o Sand



o Loam



o Silt



o Peat



o Clay



Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



o Oilseeds & Pulses



o Cereals & Grains



o Fruits & Vegetables



o Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



o North America



o Europe



o Asia Pacific



o MEA



o Latin America



