Soil Stabilization Market 2030 Growth Analysis by Caterpillar, AB Volvo, Fayat Group, WIRTGEN GROUP Key Players

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Soil Stabilization Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global soil stabilization market is estimated to be over US$ 40.02 Bn in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~4.3% from 2019 to 2030.



The significant growth of soil stabilization market can be attributed to the rising population which in turn has led to increasing construction activities. Moreover, factors such as increasing awareness regarding soil practices and the benefits that they provide are anticipated to impel the soil stabilization market further during the forecast period. Furthermore, advancements in soil stabilization materials and machines used for stabilization have played a crucial role in driving the growth of this market. However, high costs of the equipment may hinder market growth to a certain extent.



Key Players of Global Soil Stabilization Market:



Some of the prominent players in the global soil stabilization market include Caterpillar, AB Volvo, Fayat Group, WIRTGEN GROUP, Griffin Soil Group, CARMEUSE, Graymont Limited, Aggrebind, Inc., Zydex Industries, and Soilworks, LLC, among others.



The comprehensive research report on Soil Stabilization Market delivers important details on market share, size, and growth rate for the businesses to take growth-related decisions for the forecast period 2019 - 2030. The literature focuses on the major drivers, expected to fuel the market in the forthcoming years. Further, the report highlights major opportunities for the business owners to explore and gain prominent position in short time. Business owners as well as the marketing personnel can gain insights from the essential market-related details and achieve several targets effectively and smoothly.



Soil Stabilization Market By Method, By Additive & By Application



The global soil stabilization market is segmented into by method, by additive, and by application. Based on method, the soil stabilization market can be segmented into mechanical and chemical methods. The chemical segment of is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The chemical method soil stabilization assists in constructing concrete layers over unpaved roads, dust control on roads & highways, and prevent soil erosion.



Based on the additives, the market can be segmented into polymer, mineral & stabilizing agents, and other additives. In 2018, mineral & stabilizing agents segment is estimated to account for the largest market share. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide-scale adoption of these materials for construction, agriculture, transportation, mining, and oil & gas industries.



Finally, Based on application, the market can be segmented into industrial, agricultural, and non-agricultural applications. The industrial segment is estimated to account for the largest market share owing to technological advancements in machinery & additives used for soil stabilization, infrastructural developments globally and increasing construction of roads, railroads, airfields, & dams.



