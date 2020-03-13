Soil Stabilization Market Report by Type, Application and Regional Outlook 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Soil stabilization is the process of modifying soil in such a way that improves its physical properties. It increases the shear strength of soil and controls its shrink swell characteristics, ultimately enhancing the load-bearing capacity to support the road surface and other foundations. Soil stabilization is majorly used in roads, airports, site development projects, parking places, and other cases where sub-soils cannot be used for construction. It is also used to treat numerous sub-grade materials from expansive clays to granular constituents. The process requires multiple additives, such as fly-ash, lime, and Portland cement.



Some of the prominent players in the global soil stabilization market include Caterpillar, AB Volvo, Fayat Group, WIRTGEN GROUP, Griffin Soil Group, CARMEUSE, Graymont Limited, Aggrebind, Inc., Zydex Industries, and Soilworks, LLC, among others.



Stabilizing agents, when mixed in the soil, enhances the stability & physical properties of soil. The rising demand for high productivity & improved yield in agriculture have led to rising demand for stabilizing agents to improve the soil quality. Moreover, certain soil stabilizing materials act as soil conditioners which bind the soil to other materials and can help in preventing soil erosion significantly. Such factors are acting as a precursor for soil stabilization market growth globally.



Soil Stabilization Market by Method:



Mechanical

Chemical



By Additive:

Polymer and Mineral

Stabilizing Agents



By Application:

Industrial,

Agriculture and Non-agriculture



Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION



1. Market Definition

2. Market Classification

3. Geographic Scope

4. Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

5. Currency Used



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1. Research Framework

2. Data Collection Technique

3. Data Sources

1. Secondary Sources

2. Primary Sources

4. Market Estimation Methodology

1. Bottom Up Approach

2. Top Down Approach

5. Data Validation and Triangulation

1. Market Forecasting Model

2. Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



