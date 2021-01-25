Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- Soil stabilization is the process to maintain or increase the stability of the soil. The treatment is done to improve the engineering properties. The long-term strength gains can be achieved in the overall bearing capacity of the soil and the shear strength. The incorporation of the established soil layer into the structural design of the pavement results in the thin subsequent layers and it increases the overall cost savings. Lime, lime-based products, portland cement, etc., are the major constituents that accomplish soil stabilization. The global soil stabilization market is estimated to reach USD 34.44 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.6% through the forecast period.



Some of the prominent players in the Soil Stabilization Market include: AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Fayat, SNF Holding Company Inc., Carmeuse, Wirtgen Group, Global Road Technology, Graymont Limited, Aggrebind, and Soilworks, among others.



Market Drivers



In 2019, the market was valued at USD 24.50 billion. The market is driven by various reasons including the growing infrastructural and construction practices throughout the world. In various countries, governments are investing in construction activities to make dams, schools, roadways, hospitals, railways, etc., that can boost the growth of the global soil stabilization market.



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Industrial

Non-Agriculture



Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mechanical Method

Chemical Method



Additive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mineral & Stabilizing agents

Polymers

Other additives (chelates & salts. Sludge, agricultural waste)



The need for soil with good bearing capacity and enhanced strength is driving the sales at the global level. In emerging economies, the engineered soil is needed for infrastructural developments. This factor is also expected to boost market growth significantly.



Regional Outlook



In 2019, the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share. In this region, awareness is growing about soil erosion and its management practices stimulating the growth of this market. Over the forecast period, the Latin American region is expected to be the fastest-growing region.



