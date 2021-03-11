The increasing infrastructural and construction activities around the globe are driving the demand of the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The global Soil Stabilization Market will be worth USD 34.44 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to increasing infrastructural and construction activities around the globe. Increasing need to enhance and improve the strength and bearing capacity as well as other engineering properties of soil is expected to drive the growth of the soil stabilization market.
The industrial segment held the largest market share of 55.2% in 2019. Increasing utilization of the soil stabilization materials in the construction industries is expected to drive the growth of the segment.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Key participants include AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Fayat, SNF Holding Company Inc., Carmeuse, Wirtgen Group, Global Road Technology, Graymont Limited, Aggrebind, and Soilworks, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Soil Stabilization Market on the basis of Application, Method, Additive, and region:
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Agriculture
Industrial
Non-Agriculture
Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Mechanical Method
Chemical Method
Additive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Mineral & Stabilizing agents
Polymers
Other additives (chelates & salts. Sludge, agricultural waste)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Soil Stabilization Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Soil Stabilization market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Soil Stabilization Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Soil Stabilization Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing infrastructural development
4.2.2.2. Rapid urbanization in the emerging economies '
4.2.2.3. Increasing investments of the government in infrastructural activities
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost of stabilized equipment
4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Soil Stabilization Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Agriculture
5.1.2. Industrial
5.1.3. Non-Agriculture
Chapter 6. Soil Stabilization Market By Method Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
6.1. Method Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Chemical Method
6.1.2. Mechanical Method
Chapter 7. Soil Stabilization Market By Additive Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
7.1. Additive Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Mineral & Stabilizing agents
7.1.2. Polymers
7.1.3. Other additives (chelates & salts. Sludge, agricultural waste)
CONTINUED..!!
