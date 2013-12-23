Soil Treatment Market Poise $28.9 Billion in 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- The report “Global Soil Treatment Market by Types (Organic Amendments, Pest & Weed Control, pH Adjusters) and Geography: Trends & Forecasts to 2017” defines and segments the global soil treatment market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenue. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for the global market with analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented and revenue is forecasted on the basis of major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). The key countries are covered and forecasted for each region. Further, market is segmented and revenue is forecasted on the basis of types and geography.



Browse 160+ market data tables/figures spread through 289 pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Soil Treatment (Organic Amendments, Pest & Weed Control, pH Adjusters) Market: Trends & Forecasts to 2017”.

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Soil treatment is the process that is used to improve the physical, biological, and nutrient content of the soil. This report’s scope is limited to agricultural land, specifically arable. Hence, the products are associated to crop production. This market is composed of three important elements namely organic amendments, pH adjusters, and pest & weed controller. There is significant shrinkage of agricultural land around globe, the soil degradation is problem adhered worldwide. Soil treatment has taken front position to resolve this environmental issue. The driving factor for this market is the need of food grain of ever growing population. The market requires Government interventions, as this is not an individual’s problem but it is the world’s burning issue. Constructive steps from Government of every country and region will check soil degradation.



This market is a rare combination of agriculture and environment. This subject needs a special attention in developing regions, compared to developed ones. Developed regions are already in the phase of maturity. Asia-Pacific is foreseen to be the most active region in the approaching five years. In terms of organic amendments segment, Europe led the position across globe and continues to be the leader. Pest & weed control market, which is encapsulated as soil protection, is predominantly ruled by Asia-Pacific region. pH adjusters segment is showing strong potential in the approaching five years.



The global market for soil treatment, in terms of revenue, was estimated to be worth around $17,741.7 million in 2011 and is expected to reach $28,873.4 million by 2017, growing at the CAGR of 8.5% from 2012 to 2017. The global market for soil treatment, in terms of volumes sales, was estimated to be 157,931.3 thousand metric tons in 2011 and is expected to reach 284,394.5 thousand metric tons by 2017, growing at the CAGR of 10.3% from 2012 to 2017. Leading companies focused on consenting agreements amongst competitors and non-competitors to take the advantage of geography, brand value, and facilities. As the potential of this market is unlimited, hence R&D is inventing and patenting new products in the market.



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