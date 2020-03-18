Soil Wetting Agents Market by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Regions, Forecast to 2030 - BASF, MD Biocoals, Grow More

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- Soil wetting agents increase the penetration characteristics of a liquid by reducing its surface tension that improves the infiltration. In broadacre farming, these agents are normally used as narrow bands on top of the furrow to reduce cost via lower application rates. A soil wetting agent moves out to these bonds and reduces the molecule tendency to bond together. This helps the liquid to spread easily across different types of solid surface. Soil wetting agents may be made up of various types of chemicals, which have a tension-lowering impact and are mostly called surfactants



These agents have numerous applications in industrial and household cleaning like surface cleaners, detergents, laundry care, and skin cleaning products, which are used with water. These chemical compounds are essential in reducing water's surface tension when coming into contact with hard surfaces. Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Soil Wetting Agents Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global soil wetting agents market is estimated to be over US$ 120 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players of the Soil Wetting Agents Market are:

Wilbur-Ellis Company, BASF, Nufarm Limited, Grow More, Seasol International Pty Ltd, Brett-Young Seeds Limited, Milliken Chemical, ADS Agrotech Private Limited, MD Biocoals Pvt. Ltd., Geoponics Corp., among others.



The significant growth of the market can be attributed to the significant usage of soil wetting agents in turf care applications and increase in adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture are anticipated to boost the growth of the soil wetting agents market over the forecast period. Extensive research & development by major companies or universities across the globe to introduce soil wetting agents with maximum safety and precision is expected to contribute to the market expansion. In 2019, many universities and companies such as University of Missouri, Columbia, Agriculture Development Group, INC and, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, published article on influence of repeated application of wetting agents on soil water repellency and microbial community.



Soil wetting agents market is largely driven by significant usage of these agents in turf care applications. Maintenance of grass in summer season is further augmenting demand of soil wetting agents. Moreover, increasing commercial agriculture practice, coupled with growing adoption of advance fertilizers, precision farming and protected agriculture, such factors are anticipated to boost growth the global soil wetting agents market in the near future.



Major Types of Soil Wetting Agents Market covered are:

Liquid and Granular

Major Applications of Soil Wetting Agents Market covered are:

Turf Care and Agriculture



In the end, Soil Wetting Agents industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



