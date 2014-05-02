Orange, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Southern California residents are fortunate to have an abundance of sunlight throughout the year, but the sun and its high temperatures also mean more money spent on energy bills. Homeowners can take advantage of renewable solar energy while saving their hard-earned money through a solar system installation, and for San Bernardino, Orange, or Riverside county solar power at http://solar-360.com//Riverside-County-Solar.php needs, Solar 360 offers quality solar panels with incentives for customers that go above and beyond their competition.



Just as no two homes are the same, no two solar installation companies are the same. Solar 360’s enthusiastic, knowledgeable staff works diligently with each homeowner, from the initial consultation to the final installation, to deliver a quality product unparalleled by others in the industry. Solar 360 maximizes energy incentives for their customers as well. Most solar installation companies lease solar systems, meaning the tax incentives and energy rebates are passed to the business, not the homeowner. For Riverside County, San Bernardino County, or Orange County solar power at http://solar-360.com/Orange-County-Solar.php customers, Solar 360 offers a low-interest 12-year loan to their clients, so not only do the homeowners own the system itself, they reap the energy rewards as well.



For Riverside County, Orange County, and San Bernardino County solar power at http://solar-360.com/San-Bernardino-County-Solar-Panels.php , Solar 360 consistently delivers the unmatched customer service and highest quality solar panels that make them leader in energy solutions for the Southern California area.



About Solar 360

Solar 360 is a leading provider of solar systems for the Riverside County, Orange County, and San Bernardino County areas of Southern California. With an expert team of designers and installers and quality-tested solar panels, Solar 360 delivers unequaled service and affordable financing options to make solar power a viable option for any homeowner.



For More Information:

Vincent Curcie, President

Solar 360 Building Services Inc.

1912 N Batavia St. Unit G

Orange, California 92865

888-688-4946

vcurcie@solar-360.com

http://www.solar-360.com