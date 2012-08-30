Solar Concepts Offers On-Site Evaluations and Consultations for Solar Panel Installation for Free

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- AZ Solar Concepts, a leading green and solar paneling company based in Phoenix, Arizona that helps people in becoming solar smart with unbeatable zero-down, lease-to-own programs offers free on-site evaluations and consultations for solar panel installation. This offer is designed to provide people with a more budget and environment-friendly power option.



The company owners are pleased to provide this offer to Arizonan homeowners to help them reap the benefits of using solar power at the comfort of their own homes. With the on-site evaluation and consultation, they will be informed if their residence is qualified for a solar power system. The owners also added that this service will help homeowners make an informed decision before opting to switch to solar power.



We use the world's most efficient solar energy panels, SunPower panels, which generates more energy over the lifetime of your system than any other panels on the market today. And we have superior knowledge of government incentive programs which enables us to put together a solar energy package that makes financial sense for YOU, one of the owners said.



For years, the company has been making numerous homeowners and clients satisfied due to the high quality service they offer backed by experience and professionalism.



"I chose Arizona Solar Concepts because of their reputation for professional solar electric installs. They installed a small solar electric system on my home and I have been very pleased." Bob Sicard, Phoenix, AZ



"AZ Solar Concepts is a terrific company, as they are attentive to their customers needs in a very timely manner. We are extremely pleased with their product and Greg's personable service. Christy and I have been very pleased." Christy & Jeff Barber, Phoenix, AZ



With the free on-site evaluation and consultation provided by Arizona Solar Concepts, it is expected that interested homeowners in the Arizona region will take advantage of the service. In the next coming months, the company will also add a new line of services to guarantee the satisfaction of their customers.



AZ Solar Concepts is one of the most trusted and respected solar paneling companies in Arizona because their business is built on trust, experience and professionalism.



If you would like to know more about AZ Solar Concepts and the services they offer, contact 888-444-5485 / 480-446-3600 or visit http://www.azsolarconcepts.com/.



