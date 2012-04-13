SolarCraft Completes Solar Electric System for Napa Housing Project

Novato, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2012 -- Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft announced that it has completed the design and installation of a 23 kW solar electric installation for the Hartle Court Permanent Supportive Housing project in Napa, CA. The recently completed housing complex is now powered by clean solar energy, providing significant savings the facility.



The Supportive Housing project, developed by the Gasser Foundation and operated by The Progress Foundation, is targeting LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver. This would be the Napa Valley's first LEED Certified Multi-Family Residential Development.



The project consists of 98 Sharp 235-watt solar panels spanning 1,719 square feet of roof tops on multiple buildings. The system is expecting to generate approximately 27,911 kilowatt hours of energy annually, providing sustainable and price stable energy to the complex for years to come.



Each of the 98 solar modules is controlled by a micro-inverter, manufactured by Enphase Energy of Petaluma, CA. Unlike more conventional solar electric systems, the micro-inverters greatly reduce impacts of shade from nearby trees and generate about 7% more power than conventional inverters. Overall system efficiency is increased by 10 - 12%.



The new solar energy system allows the Housing Project to generate enough electricity each day to power over 11 average homes. It will spare the air nearly 17 tons of harmful greenhouse gases annually. Over the next 30 years, the air pollution saved will be equivalent to eliminating over 1 million miles of driving.



The monitoring display for the system is located in the front office and is available for public viewing.



About Hartle Court Permanent Supportive Housing

The new complex, on Hartle Court West, includes 18 one-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom apartments. The two-bedroom apartments will serve “transitional age youth,” typically young adults leaving foster care homes. The one-bedroom apartments will be for adults served by Progress Foundation, a non-profit agency dedicated to providing community-based residential treatment and supported housing programs to people with mental disabilities



SolarCraft http://www.solarcraft.com is one of the most trusted and experienced solar energy contractors in California. Since 1984, this certified Green Business has been providing high quality solar electrical, solar pool heating and solar water heating services to homeowners and businesses, employing licensed and certified solar installers. With more than 5,000 satisfied customers and over 2.5 million square feet of solar collectors installed, SolarCraft is committed to Quality Design, Quality Materials and Customer Service.