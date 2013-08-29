New Energy research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Growing demand of solar PVs and other applications with increasing investment in modernization of infrastructure will drive the global solar encapsulation market to 1,357.2 million by 2018, with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2013 to 2018. Asia, with its thriving economies and rapidly expanding manufacturing bases, is expected to experience highest revenue growth during the next five years.
The factors driving growth in the solar encapsulation market are global electricity demand which is expected to double by 2030, cost reduction potential of solar PV, and PV technology developments. Solar encapsulation is a moderately developing market with no other substitute that makes it a backbone of PV modules' manufacturing. Thus, the market is expected to continue the steady growth rate in future also.
Solar encapsulation manufacturers mainly focus on R&D in order to develop new and improved encapsulants for upcoming PV technologies, which offer more distinguished and revolutionary features such as efficiency, resistance against heat & moisture, flexibility, etc. Expansion and mergers & acquisitions into new and emerging markets such as Asia, Europe, and North America has been and will be the key for success for solar encapsulant manufacturers to increase their overall sales and revenue.
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STR Holdings Inc. (U.S.) is the leader in solar encapsulant market. It holds majority of the global solar encapsulation market followed by Hangzhou First PV Material Co. Ltd. (China) and Solutia (U.S.). Rest of the market share is occupied by other players such as Bridgestone (Japan), Dow Corning (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), etc.
Solar encapsulant is extensively used in construction, automotive, and electronics applications. Favorable demand in Asia and growing applications of solar encapsulants are expected to be the major demand drivers for global market making the products irreplaceable, especially in the solar modules.
The solar encapsulation materials segment included in this report is based on key materials, i.e. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB), Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), Ionomer, Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU), and Polyolefin. The technologies covered in this report are Single-crystal/polycrystalline silicon solar technology, Thin-film solar technology (Cadmium-telluride (CdTe), Copper-indium-gallium-selenide (CIGS), and Amorphous Silicon (a-Si)).
Solar Encapsulation Market Revenue, By Region (2011-2018)
Solar Encapsulants Market
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
For this report, the major players in the market are identified through secondary and primary research. Based on that, their market shares are evaluated. This includes study of the annual reports of top market players and interviews with key opinion leaders such as CEOs, Directors, and marketing people.
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