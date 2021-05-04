New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2021 -- The Global Solar Encapsulation Materials Market report, published by Reports and Data, unravels a wide spectrum of significant factors impacting the performance of the sector. It uses the historical analysis of the market from 2017 to 2018 to provide the reader with an accurate understanding of the current market scenario and offer concise market estimations for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The latest market intelligence report extensively studies the ongoing growth trends, emerging market segments, and growth prospects over the projected timeframe. It further sheds light on the ever-changing patterns, dominant facets, and infrastructural properties.



The Global Solar Encapsulation Market is expected to reach USD 12.05 billion by 2027 from USD 2.11 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The market is projected to witness healthy growth over the forecast period, due to the rising demand for electricity across the globe. Another factor that will positively affect the market is the rapid progress that is expected from the sustainable and unconventional energy sector, on account of the depleting conventional sources, environmental concerns, and increased cost of production. Another contributor augmenting market growth is expanding investment in the upgrading of infrastructure with solar encapsulation becoming a backbone of manufacturing PV technology.



Solar encapsulation involved protecting expensive panels that are susceptible to various environmental and physical threats. This improves their efficiency coupled with cost-saving. This feature of the encapsulation process has triggered its market share.

The solar encapsulation market may be segmented on the basis of its applications, which include construction, electronics, and automotive. Different technologies in the market are thin-film technology, single crystal or polycrystalline silicon technology, and on the basis of material used such as EVA, PVB, PV, PDMS, and ionomer. PV material dominates the market, as they are chief components in the manufacture of encapsulations. The chief characteristics include good insulation, mechanical resistance, adhesion property, light transmittance, and outstanding long-term performance. A major restraint in its growth equipment and panels. The chief focus of market manufacturers is on R&D to develop new encapsulants for emerging PV technologies.



Competitive Terrain:

This section of the report studies the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market rivals for business expansion. In addition, it highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of both established and new players have been assessed using effective analytical tools like SWOT analysis.



The following are the leading market players:

First, Sveck, STR, MITSUI, Bridgestone, TPI All Seasons, Dow Corning, DuPont, Akcome, Hiuv, Hangzhou First PV material Co. Ltd, Changzhou Bbetterlm, JGP Energy, 3M, SKC and Lucent.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Auditory Brainstem Implant market on the basis of medical condition, components used, end users and region:



Type Outlook:

- EVA sheet

- PVB sheet

- Others

Application Outlook:

- Construction

- Automobile

- Electronics

- Others



Regional Overview:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Solar Encapsulation Materials Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



The report considers the following timeline for market estimations:

- Historical Years: 2017-2018

- Base Year: 2019

- Estimated Year: 2027

- Forecast Period: 2020-2027



