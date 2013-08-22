Solar Energy Provider HelioPower Moves to New Office in San Francisco

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- HelioPower, a company that engineers and installs solar power and clean energy solutions, recently announced its decision to move to a new office in San Francisco. The company is now located at 612 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA 94104.



“The office is larger, newer, and allows for better collaboration and work up in the Bay Area,” stated a representative of HelioPower. “Our mission is to reduce the cost of energy for our clients by helping them to understand their unique energy challenges and delivering a highly customized array of services and products to address any energy objective.”



The new branch will join the San Francisco Solar company’s additional locations in Coachella Valley, Sacramento, Murrieta, and Northern Nevada.



Since 2001, HelioPower has offered its clients innovative solar engineering, procurement, and construction services. The company has designed and built more than 3,600 residential, business, and government power systems to date.



HelioPower uses several service lines, such as HelioPower, HelioPowerSolar, HeliomU, and HelioEnergySolutions, to provide customers with custom energy saving options that support their needs at any stage. HelioPower is involved with every energy project from start to finish, and its suite of resources include planning, project financing, design, implementation, maintenance, cleaning, repairing, bill preparation, and administrative services.



HelioPower’s team of specialized professionals has extensive experience in the energy industry and is trained in the use of the Solar San Francisco company’s advanced technology.



Individuals interested in learning more about HelioPower and its services can visit the company’s website for more information. Social media users can subscribe to HelioPower’s frequent updates on Twitter and Facebook.



About HelioPower

HelioPower is a Solar Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company. The company has been in business since 2001 and has built more than 3,600 residential and commercial solar power systems and other unique energy solutions all over California. HelioPower is the only solar company to develop a total energy platform that allows them to elegantly design, thoughtfully engineer, economically finance, custom build, and individually maintain solar energy systems. The company is a member of the California Solar Energy Industries Association, Solar Electric Power Association, and Better Business Bureau. For more information, please visit http://heliopower.com