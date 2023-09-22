Solar EVA Market Next Big Thing : Mitsui Chemicals, ExxonMobil, DuPont, Hanwha Chemical

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Solar EVA Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Solar EVA market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Major players profiled in the study are:
STR Holdings, Inc. (United States), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), The Dow Chemical Company (United States), ExxonMobil Corporation (United States), LyondellBasell Industries NV (Netherlands), DuPont. (United States), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), SKC (South Korea), Hanwha Chemical (South Korea), TPI Polene (Thailand)
Scope of the Report of Solar EVA
Solar EVA, plays an important role in enhancing the durability and performance of solar panels. The ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) layers is a thermoplastic EVA which is used to encapsulate the photovoltaic cells. In the current scenario, both developing and developed countries are investing huge money in the development of clean power energy.
The Global Solar EVA Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
by Type (Regular EVA, Anti-PID EVA), Application (Silicon Solar Cells Module, Thin Film Module, Others), End Use (Commercial, Residential, Industrial)
Market Opportunities:
- Introduction of Bio-Based Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
Market Drivers:
- Significant Growth in Solar Power Industry across the World
- Increasing Demand From Residential Sector
Market Trend:
- World Economies are Investing in Clean Power
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
