San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Skytech Solar, one of the leading solar energy companies in the Bay Area, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with California Rainguard in offering a new promotion. By installing both a new roof and home solar panels at the same time, customers can save thousands on their new roof and enjoy thousands in energy savings as well.



This program is perfect for customers who have wanted solar panels for homes in the past, but never got around to taking the plunge, or for those who feel they need a new roof and appreciate the idea of a steep discount while enjoying major ongoing savings on their monthly electric bills. By purchasing at least a 3 kW solar system, customers receive 50% off of a new roof deck. On top of this major incentive, all of the typical tax credits, incentives, and rebates of solar still apply, making it an excellent opportunity for solar power energy installation.



There are many advantages of solar energy installation for California customers. Solar customers often see their electricity bills cut by up to 100%, and they also enjoy a boost to the resale value of their homes. Weighing the solar energy pros and cons, it’s clear that the benefits of an investment are numerous, and combining solar financing options with this new promotion, it’s now more affordable than ever. According to a Colin Swan, Founder and CEO of Skytech Solar, “We’re committed to building lasting relationships with customers and fulfilling our company mission of providing solar for everyone.”



Spokesperson Kevin Bryant of California Rainguard, Inc. stated, “We believe that a distributed energy system that takes advantage of developed space such as roof tops is a vital component of our region’s future, and through our partnership with Skytech Solar, we’re happy to offer Bay Area residents an opportunity to save significantly on their roofing costs when installing top-quality solar energy systems”.



About Skytech Solar

For a number of years, Skytech Solar has sold and installed its industry-leading solar power system all over the Bay Area. The company has far surpassed its expectation by installing over five hundred residential customers in its home city of San Francisco just in the last few years. In addition, Skytech Solar is able to boast the fastest installation time of the many Bay Area solar energy companies. Now, with Skytech Solar’s new 50% off promotion deal with California Rainguard, there’s never been a better time to look into residential solar panels. Between both company’s there are thousands of happy customers through out the Bay Area. For more detail please visit, http://www.skytechsolar.com/.



About California Rainguard, Inc.

The principle partners at California Rainguard, Inc. have been working together for over 30 years, installing quality roofing and waterproofing on thousands of houses, apartments, and condominiums throughout California. Based in San Jose, the company offers expert solutions for all types of roofing issues, including ventilation problems, flat roof concerns, and lack of adequate insulation. The no-pressure sales staff at California Rainguard, Inc. offers their clientele information, assistance, and competitive pricing on the right roofing system for each situation, while the project management team makes certain all jobs are on time and of excellent, long-lasting quality.