Solar H20 and Electric Begins Internet Marketing Campaign

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Solar H20 and Electric, a company that specializes in Tucson Solar photovoltaic, water heating and pool services has launched an internet marketing campaign to improve company exposure. The marketing campaign specifically includes search engine optimization to help local Tucson residents find their website and utilize the great products and services offered by Solar H2o. ”We love working with innovative companies like Solar H2o that help lead the country into cleaner and more energy efficient lifestyles. They have a fantastic looking website and product that consumers want to see – so we are going to help make that happen”, says Trevor McCann CEO of Rainbow SEO, LLC.



There are numerous benefits to solar power and it’s hard to list them all. Solar power is incredibly sustainable and since solar power depends on the sun we will have a virtually infinite fuel source. Solar power is also clean, silent, non-obtrusive and thanks to the government it is also heavily rewarded in tax credits. As technology is progressing the cost of solar panel’s are also decreasing. In certain areas of the world costs have dropped from $11 per watt to under $4 per watt according to Abakus Solar, a solar manufacturing company.



The water heating systems offered by Solar H2o work in a very simple but innovative way for both water heaters and pools. The water is pumped through a hose up to the copper absorber plate that is heated by the sun. The heated water is then circulated and returned to your hot water heater or pool. In both cases the user can preset or change the desired temperature of the water.



The Solar H2o and Electric website features great visuals on how the solar systems work in additional to installation and service examples. Visitors can also read numerous testimonials and request a free online quote.



Solar H2o and Electric is located in Tucson, AZ where Armando Grijalva of the Solar Energy Group of Arizona professionally designs their systems. Solar H2o designs and installs each project for residential and commercial locations including solar powered parking structures. All team members are qualified installers led by a Arizona licensed electrician. Solar H2o and Electric is a member of the Better Business Bureau and accepts all major credit cards.



About Solar H2o and Electric

Solar H2o and Electric is a company that provides Tucson, AZ with solar powered solutions including water heating and pool heating. Solar H2o and Electric has recently announced the start of a new internet marketing campaign with Rainbow SEO.



Company info:

Solar H2o and Electric

PH (520)760-5004

Solarh2oandelectric.com



Contact

Rainbow SEO

Trevor McCann

info@rainbowseo.com

rainbowseo.com

Tucson, AZ