The Solar inverter market is experiencing significant growth as the demand for renewable energy sources increases. Solar inverters are an essential component in any solar energy system, converting direct current (DC) power generated by photovoltaic panels into alternating current (AC) power that can be used by homes and businesses. As a result, the growth of the solar industry is directly correlated with the growth of the solar inverter market.



In recent years, there has been a shift towards more efficient and technologically advanced solar inverters. This has led to the development of microinverters and string inverters, which offer improved performance and higher energy yields compared to traditional central inverters. Additionally, the increasing focus on smart grid technology and the integration of energy storage systems is driving the demand for intelligent and connected solar inverters. These trends are expected to continue to drive growth in the solar inverter market in the coming years.



"According to SNS insider, The Solar Inverter Market Size is Escalated at US$ 10.55 bn in 2022, and is expected to reach US$ 16.06 bn by 2030, with a growing healthy CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period 2023-2030."



Major Key Players Analysis are covered in Solar Inverter Market are listed below:



- Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd

- Schneider Electric Co

- Power-one Inc

- SMA Solar Technology AG

- KACO New Energy inc

- Canadian Solar Inc

- ABB Ltd,

- SunPower Corporation

- Delta Electronics

- SolarEdge Technologies Inc

- Sineng Electric

- Power Electronics

- Solectria Renewables

- Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd.



Solar Inverter Market Segmentation Overview:



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Solar Inverter Market are Listed Below:



SEGMENT BY TYPE:

- Central Inverter

- Micro Inverter

- String Inverter

- Power Optimizers



SEGMENT BY APPLICATION:

- Industrial

- Residential

- Commercial

- Utilities



SEGMENT BY SYSTEM:

- On-grid

- Off-grid



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 ramifications for various businesses are explored in depth in the Solar Inverter market research report. On the worldwide market, COVID-19 can have three consequences: immediate shifts in supply and demand, market and supply chain disruptions, and monetary implications on companies and financial markets.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solar Inverter are as follows:



- History Year: 2016-2020

- Base Year: 2021

- Estimated Year: 2022

- Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:



- North America [United States, Canada]

- Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

- Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

- Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Regional Outlook



Competitive Analysis



Conclusion of this Research Report



