The global Solar LED Street Lighting Market is forecasted to be worth USD 13.89 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The solar LED street lighting market is anticipated to grow significantly owing to the growing need for energy-efficient lighting systems and the rising integration of the IoT with lighting systems. The increase in energy usage globally is another factor for the substantial growth in the global solar LED street lighting market.



Furthermore, application of Porters Five Forces Analysis to determine the status of various aspects such as the capability of both the suppliers and customers, threats posed by different substitutes, the intensity of competition and promising new vendors makes the study a valuable resource. The researchers behind the market intelligence report examine the weaknesses, strengths, opportunities, and restraints expected to shape the progress of the Solar LED Street Lighting market for the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. The market intelligence report includes detailed statistics on market segmentation based on product value, application, classification, and sale.



Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2019, Signify N.V. was installed 20 Philips SunStay solar street lights in Infanta Elena Park in Seville, Spain, in one housing, these solar lights have an integrated solar panel, luminaire, charge controller, and battery. These lights are also compact and easy to assemble and require less maintenance.

Due to certain government influence, such as feed-in tariff and net metering, the grid-connected system is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast timeframe.

Due to the advantages, such as less maintenance, uniform mounting, long service life, ecofriendly, and no RF interference, the light pole segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 13.4%.

Over the forecast timeframe, the industrial sector is anticipated to hold the largest market due to the emergence of advanced sensor-based network firms, along with a rise in on-site energy production.

The commercial segment is expected to see significant market growth due to solar LED street lighting systems' benefits in commercial applications, including no wire theft, easy installation and maintenance, no wire laying operation or complex power facilities needed, and cost-saving.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 13.7%. The increasing government initiative to use energy-efficient lighting technologies with decreased product cost and a growing number of manufacturing facilities. Market growth is anticipated to be further driven by the rise of solar projects, along with the demand for improved renewable energy systems.

Key participants include Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd., Sunna Design Inc., Dragon's Breath Solar, Bridgelux, Inc., Greenshine New Energy LLC, Signify Holding B.V., Solar Lighting International Inc, Anhui Longvolt Energy Co. Ltd., BISOL Group, d.o.o., and Orion Solar among others.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Grid Connected

Standalone



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solar Cell

Light Pole

LED lamps



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–­­­2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

