Solar Light Company Attends International Sunscreen Symposium in London, UK

Being that Solar Light Company is committed to researching new products for their consumers, they have recently attended the International Sunscreen Symposium in London, UK. Here at the symposium event they covered a wide range of topics such as new formulations for cosmetics and toiletries that claim to offer protection against the sun's UV radiation. The International Sunscreen Symposium also touched on the new legislation from the United States of America and the rest of the world to ensure that the proper testing is carried out in order to verify the products being sold are capable of providing the protection they claim.



As the building blocks of the sunscreen industry continue to grow year after year, Solar Light Company provides a better product with the higher efficiency than years prior. The International Sunscreen Symposium has drawn top opinion leaders from around the world including Australia, Europe and the United States. However, there is still controversy around the topic of Vitamin D deficiency and being exposed to the sun.



Solar Light Company uses solar simulators that are widely used to simulate the sun’s spectrum and provide a controllable method of producing a steady beam of “sunlight” used during testing. They had the opportunity to exhibit their unique Multiport® 6-channel solar simulator at the associated Trade Show. This simulator has advanced optics to separate the output into six equal parts, each one producing light with the exact same intensity and spectrum as that of natural sunlight. This allows six tests to be run simultaneously, offering huge cost and time saving for users.



All Solar Light Simulators are fully compliant with International Standards such as FDA and ISO, and all meters and sensors used to validate and control the instruments are calibrated to NIST traceable standards. Solar Light Company is proud to have attended such a prestigious event in London, UK to listen to some of the leaders in this industry from around the world.



About Solar Light Company

Solar Light Company is deeply committed to research and development, enabling them to stay at the leading edge of innovation. The company collaborates with leading test facilities, universities and standardized testing associations to bring the best solar simulator and Plastic Testing products to their customers. Solar Light looks forward to finding scientific breakthroughs and technological advances to stay ahead of the curve in every aspect of the industry.



