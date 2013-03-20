Solar Light Company Attends the Photonics West Conference and Exhibition in San Francisco, CA

Glenside, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Recently, The Solar Light Company attended the Photonics West Conference and Exhibition in San Francisco, CA. This was one of the largest gatherings of photonics scientists in the world, and one of the high profile topics of conversation was solar simulation. The Solar Light Company manufactures a range of solar simulators for a variety of applications, including Solar Cell research, development and testing, Cosmetic testing of products claiming UV protection and Materials testing to determine the effects of long term exposure to the sun’s influences in terms of color fastness, brittleness and physical changes to the materials. This was what made Tthe Solar Light Company a big part of the exhibition.



The essence of a good solar simulator is one which produces radiation similar to that of the sun in terms of spectrum, intensity and uniformity, and stability. All these parameters are classified by Scientific Standards authorities, such as ATSM and ISO, and the closer the match to real sunlight, the better the equipment. The top classification is AAA, and Solar Light has 4 models that have the AAA rating.



Another of Solar Light’s capabilities is in Radiometry. This is the study and measurement of radiation such as that from sunlight, the most common groups being Ultra Violet, Visible, Infra Red. All these impact a person’s daily life, and the Solar Light Company has a range of research grade radiometer and over 135 sensors to quantify and qualify these groups to an extremely high level of accuracy. One such application is the use of a pyranometer which is capable of measuring all three groups using the thermopile principle and makes it an invaluable tool in all these testing environments for providing a measure of the effects of sunlight and its components on everyday life.



About Solar Light Company

Solar Light Company is deeply committed to research and development, enabling them to stay at the leading edge of innovation. The company collaborates with leading test facilities, universities and standardized testing associations to bring the best solar simulator and Plastic Testing products to their customers. Solar Light looks forward to finding scientific breakthroughs and technological advances to stay ahead of the curve in every aspect of the industry.



