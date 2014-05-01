Solar Light Company Introduces Data Logging Radiometer PMA2100

Glenside, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- One of Solar Light’s core capabilities is Radiometry. This is the study and measurement of radiation such as that from sunlight, the most common groups being Ultra Violet, Visible and Infra-Red. All these impact the world in one way or another, and Solar Light Company has a range of research grade radiometer and over 135 sensors to quantify and qualify these groups to an extremely high level of accuracy. Solar Light's UV meter, PMA2100 with data logging capability on board, enables simple, accurate UV sensing from natural sunlight and artificial sources to monitor levels for the well-being of people throughout the world.



The PMA2100 model of radiometers has patented novel features, allowing users the ability to interface standard and custom detectors easily and quickly for better efficiency. When connected to the new sensor, the PMA2100 automatically configures itself to become a UV meter, radiometer, or photometer/light meter. This takes away the time and stress involved with having to enter programs and calibration factors manually. The detector, which has setup and algorithms encapsulated inside, is ready to use right out of the box.



People who purchase the PMA2100 radiometer will have the benefit of fitting the product in the palm of their hands. Consumers can connect up to two detectors at one time, simultaneously, via a 5 foot cable that enables easy measurement in hard-to-reach places. The radiometer can operate up to forty continuous hours, thanks to its rechargeable batteries.



The internal non-volatile memory of the radiometer allows for up to 1024 data points to be recorded and stored, which can be triggered automatically or manually in a user-set interval. The detector’s uniform data structure simplifies data management for users.



A complete information guide of the new PMA2100 radiometer can be found on the company’s website. To contact a company representative, please call 215-517-8700 or email info@solarlight.com.



About Solar Light Company

Solar Light Company is deeply committed to research and development, enabling them to stay at the leading edge of innovation. The company collaborates with leading test facilities, universities and standardized testing associations to bring the best solar simulators, radiometers, sensors and UV Testing products to their customers. Solar Light looks forward to finding scientific breakthroughs and technological advances to stay ahead of the curve in every aspect of the industry.



For more information, please visit http://www.solarlight.com/.