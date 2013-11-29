Solar Light Company Now Offering Single Input Radiometer, the PMA2200, to Their Customers

Glenside, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- As a company that excels at accurate ultraviolet radiation testing and providing their clientele with the most technologically advanced equipment, Solar Light Company has a number of data loggers, light meters, and safety radiometers available for their clients. Radiometers reliably measure ultraviolet, visible and infrared levels of the electromagnetic spectrum. Users can measure up to a 2800 nanometer wavelength for accurate testing results. Solar Light Company is pleased to announce the PMA2200 single input radiometer for their clients.



This radiometer follows in the footsteps of the PMA2100 radiometer, which logs data across multiple sensors to record and measure various types of light. The PMA2200 radiometer is a single input model without data logging for those users who just need to measure snapshot readings periodically to confirm levels of radiation in a given environment rather than monitor and record the data. It also has the same wide range of sensors as the PMA2100, and both systems have the unique, patented automatic sensor recognition built into their software, which means any sensor can be used at any time with any radiometer, and all the calibration data and any offsets will be recognized automatically. With the PMA2200 radiometer from Solar Light Company, there is no need to have to keep meter and sensor sets together anymore.



Whether needing an advanced piece of equipment for research, clinical testing, accelerated UV testing, SPF testing for sunscreens or cosmetics, or photostability or phototoxicity testing, the PMA2200 single input radiometer can perform these functions for their users. The product comes equipped with a universal power supply and hard carrying case. When testing, the PMA2200 will display maximum readings, as well as minimum and average readings so the tester can see any fluctuation in the light being tasted as well as the mean value over time.



This product comes with a one year standard warranty and serves as the ideal testing module for quality light exposure readings. For more information about the PMA2200 or other products offered by Solar Light Company, or to inquire about their accelerated UV testing, please call 215-517-8700 or visit their website today.



About Solar Light Company

Solar Light Company is deeply committed to research and development, enabling them to stay at the leading edge of innovation. The company collaborates with leading test facilities, universities and standardized testing associations to bring the best solar simulator and Plastic Testing products to their customers. Solar Light looks forward to finding scientific breakthroughs and technological advances to stay ahead of the curve in every aspect of the industry.



For more information, please visit http://www.solarlight.com/.