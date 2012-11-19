Solar Light Company Prepares for New FDA Recommendations Regarding Sun Screen Testing

Glenside, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- Solar Light Company prepares for new Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommendations regarding Sun Screen Testing. The new recommendations announced by the FDA have resulted in a shift in SPF Testing protocols throughout the industry.



The final regulations establish a standard test for over-the-counter (sold without a prescription) sunscreen products that will determine which products are allowed to be labeled as “Broad Spectrum.” However, to avert a shortage of sunscreen in the upcoming months, FDA has extended the compliance dates for testing and labeling until Dec. 17, 2012 for most over-the-counter sunscreen products. This decision followed a review of timelines and other data submitted by trade associations representing sunscreen manufacturers.



Products that pass the broad spectrum test will provide protection against both ultraviolet B radiation (UVB) and ultraviolet A radiation (UVA). Sunburn is primarily caused by UVB. Both UVB and UVA can cause sunburn, skin cancer, and premature skin aging. A certain percentage of a broad spectrum product’s total protection is against UVA. Under the new regulations, sunscreen products that protect against all types of sun-induced skin damage will be labeled "Broad Spectrum" and “SPF 15” (or higher) on the front.



Solar Light Company has developed a range of pre-irradiation simulators to address this need. Incorporating the extensive knowledge and experience gained in becoming the market leader in SPF Testing equipment worldwide, this new direction is a logical extension to the existing range using tried and tested technologies. Using a polymer substrate Poly (methyl methacrylate) (PMMA) configured as a ridged plate, the plate is pre-irradiated prior to testing.



Solar Light also provides products to test the Photostability and rate at which chemicals degrade to both UV and visible light. Commonly tested drugs are pharmaceuticals, sunscreens and other products that may be exposed to light. Testing these products requires exposing them to UV and visible light, and measuring the amount of light that was outputted in order to find out if the efficacy of the product has been altered. Solar Light detectors and UV sensors can help customers with all the parts of this testing.



About Solar Light Company

For more information on Sunscreen Testing, please visit http://www.solarlight.com/.