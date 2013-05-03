Solar Light Exhibit Featured at PITTCON in Pennsylvania Convention Center

Glenside, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- At the 2013 PITTCON event that was held March 18 through the 21st at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Solar Light Company was highly successful at this exhibit. With over 18,000 domestic and overseas scientists and technologists attending the academic program and exhibition, it was the first time this major International Conference has been held in Philadelphia. With that being said, it gave Solar Light the ability to showcase their products to both the local scientific market and the entire world in one location.



Pittcon is an organization that sponsors educational and charitable events that will be a beneficial scientific endeavor. It is one of the world’s largest conference and expos in laboratory science, making it the perfect candidate to host this event. Being that it is extremely well known, it has the ability to attract tens of thousands of organizations worldwide for scientific happenings.



Some of the products that were featured from Solar Light included UV and Solar Simulators for a wide variety of applications from Solar Cell Testing using the powerful LS 1000 simulator to Sunscreen Testing, using the unique Multiport®. It is capable of carrying out up to 6 tests simultaneously, UV meters, sensing systems, material testing equipment and services. Solar Light offers a comprehensive range of Materials Testing services following International Standards such as ASTM, ISO, AATCC, FDA and MIL, and for those wishing to carry out their own testing; they also market the necessary equipment to do so. This is one of the fastest growing segments of Solar Light’s business currently. In addition, Solar Light offers comprehensive calibration services, all carried out to NIST traceable standards. In all, the Pittcon event at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia was a major hit and success for Solar Light Company.



About Solar Light Company

Solar Light Company is deeply committed to research and development, enabling them to stay at the leading edge of innovation. The company collaborates with leading test facilities, universities and standardized testing associations to bring the best solar simulator and Plastic Testing products to their customers. Solar Light looks forward to finding scientific breakthroughs and technological advances to stay ahead of the curve in every aspect of the industry.



For more information on Sunscreen Testing, please visit http://www.solarlight.com/