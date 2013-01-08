Solar Light Has Now Made UV Meters Available for Workers Who May Be Exposed to UV Radiation

Glenside, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- With some industries leaving its workers susceptible to unhealthy amounts of radiation it is imperative that workers are able to measure the amount of UV radiation that they are being exposed to at any given time. To help those workers who are constantly exposed to UV radiation Solar Light has now made UV meters available for them to measure the UV levels in the area that they are working.



Prolonged exposure to UV radiation can cause acute and chronic health effects to the skin, eyes and the immune system; sunburn is the best example of an acute effect of large amounts of UV radiation exposure. In the long term UV radiation can cause degenerative changes in skin cells, fibrous tissue and the blood vessels which can speed up the aging of skin as well as actinic keratosis.



Solar Light has a hand held laboratory and industrial grade UV meter that measures UV radiation letting the operator know when the levels of radiation are hazardous to the eyes and skin. Because UV radiation cannot been seen a UV meter is needed to detect the levels for those who are exposed to it. Solar Light’s model 6D does just that. This UV meter is sensitive to the specified hazardous levels published by the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists. The safety UV meter monitors the integrated effect of all UV wavelengths from a light source such as a solar simulator. Here are some examples of where UV meters can be utilized:



- UV curing industry

- Printing

- Spectrometry

- Environmental testing

- Welding

- Commercial lighting

- Semiconductor fabrication

- Clinics using steri-lamps



