King Solarman Company Offers Solar and Portable Light Products at the Most Affordable Prices

Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- King Solarman is an established and reliable manufacturer, certified by Google and specialized in Solar Light Tower designing and production. The company uses the latest technology to ensure the highest possible quality for its Solar and Portable Light Towers.



Solar Light Tower is an irreplaceable tool with multiple applications. It is appropriate for different places and occasions, such as party events, mining, construction sites, parking lot, etc. All sites that require lighting at night find the use of Solar Light Tower extremely useful, as it provides light for 10-30 hours.



Solar Light Towers offered by King Solarman are guaranteed to be of high quality, made of 32,000 lumens and four units of 80 Watt LED. They can be conveniently carried to any location, as it perfectly fit into a pickup truck. A 30 feet long mechanical crank is available for its extension for even more efficient work.



The module efficiency of the Mono-crystalline Silicon Solar Module is 19.5%, which is about 3-4% higher compared to the efficiency of normal solar modules.



One of the products offered by this company is called Solarman KS-960W. This is a Solar Light Tower with LED lights of high performance that can be raised up to 20 feet in high, so that the bright light can cover a larger area. The product is eco friendly, being designed for low carbon life. It can save costs of using traditional equipments and can conveniently work outdoors, being a great business helper. Its operation continues for 4 to 6 hours without the need for petrol, diesel or gas.



This product offers multiple benefits to the customers, such as automatic solar charging, different light options, mechanical and pneumatic flying options, built-in security lock and security camera bracket, two wheels type, silent battery power, noise free, etc.



The other product offered by King Solarman is a portable solar tower called Solarman 840E-4W. Just like the previous product, it lights up a big area without external power supply of petrol, diesel or gas. It operates without producing of any noise. The LED lights can also cover a larger area by raising them to 20 feet. The product contains four-light models, but four more lights can be quickly added if required.



Some of its benefits are silent battery power, automatic solar charging, automatic or manual photocell control, bright lights that are energy-efficient, and telescoping 20-foot mast. It can be applied in multiple businesses, such as mobile security, military, low voltage, utility repairs, crime monitoring, emergency response, accident investigations, etc.



People, who are interested in the solar light tower or Portable Light Tower offered by King Solarman, can visit their website at http://www.solarlightingtower.com to find more info.



About King Solarman

King Solarman (http://www.solarlightingtower.com) provides the best solar panels and products, as well as renewable energy items at the most affordable prices, giving a chance to all kinds of industries and individuals to buy from one of the leading Solar product manufacturers in the world. The company has 5 warehouses in NYC, LA and SF.