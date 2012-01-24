New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2012 -- "Solar Module Recycling - A Necessary Step to Maximize Environmental Benefits of Solar PV Industry" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the PV recycling industry.
The research provides an understanding of the PV recycling market by processes involved in the market. The research also provides forecast analysis of the global PV waste generated and recycled, globally. The report details the cost analysis of PV recycling process by technology such as c-Si, a-Si, CdTe and CIGS. The report also provides analysis on some of the major environmental benefits of PV recycling in the future.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's Team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyses environmental benefits of the PV recycling in the future. Its scope includes -
- Data on the Waste Generated and Waste Recycled for the global PV recycling market by technology.
- Cost Analysis of major PV technologies by providing information on different cost aspects involved in the process such as recycling cost, recycled product value and net cost/savings.
- Data on the Recycled Volume of different PV materials such as aluminum, glass, lead, cadmium, indium, germanium and gallium.
- Major policies supporting PV recycling market globally, are also covered in the report.
Reasons to get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for thin-film market.
- Develop strategies based on the various market developments in the thin-film industry.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the thin-film industry's growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues based on the understanding of the market movements of the major competitors in the thin-film market.
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
