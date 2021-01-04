Solar Modules Market to See Massive Growth by 2025: Suntech, Sharp Solar, First Solar

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2021 -- Latest Research Study on Solar Modules Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Solar Modules Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Solar Modules. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Players Includes:

Suntech (China), Sharp Solar (Japan), First Solar (United States), Trina Solar (China), Hanwha Solarone (China), Canadian Solar (Canada) and SunPower (United States).

Solar modules or solar panels observe sun's ray to produce electricity. Also known as photovoltaic (PV) cell, It is clean and renewable source of energy which reduces the dependency on fossil fuels. These panels are widely used to power various electronic devices, vehicles batteries and other gadgets. Also, the added benefit offered by their installation is that they are capable of decreasing carbon foot print. Installing a panel on standard house roof can eliminate up to 35,180 pounds of carbon dioxide in a year.

Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin-film), End Users (Residential, Commercial, Power Plants, Off Grid), Installation type (Ground-Mount, Rooftop Solar PV)

Market Drivers

- Growing Focus on Expansion of Renewable Energy Sources

- Rising Commercial and Residential Installation of Solar Panels



Market Trend

- Rise in Demand for High Crystalline Silicon PV Panel

- Advent of Frameless Solar Panels



Restraints

- Need for Storage Devices Leading to High Cost Initial Investment

- Lack of Infrastructural Support in Emerging Countries



Opportunities

- Growing Investment in Renewable Energy Sources in Emerging Countries

- Emergence of Distributed Generation to Narrow Down the Gap Between Supply and Demand



Challenges

- Varying Climatic Condition and Cloudy Weather



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Solar Modules Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Solar Modules Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



