Solar Panels in California Are Going Fast With A.M. Sun Solar's $1,000 Discount

Atascadero, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Renewable energy, especially that from the sun, is becoming one of the top energy sources in the world today. With finite resources on Earth being depleted faster than they are replaced, solar energy is an excellent alternative.



Homeowners across California are turning to their state’s leading solar energy provider, A.M. Sun Solar, as they make the change to solar energy. Their decision couldn’t come at a better time as A.M. Sun Solar celebrates Independence Day by offering $1,000 off residential solar systems for the month of July. A.M. Sun Solar is also offering a free quote alongside this deal to help customers select the best system.



The 11-year-old solar panels California company encourages the switch to solar energy for three main reasons: economic, environmental, and personal.



According to A.M. Sun Solar’s website, “A solar energy system investment is an increase in your equity and not the utility company’s. Both the government and utility companies offer financial incentives to encourage the purchase of a solar electric system.” Rebates are usually one third of the system’s cost, and on top of that, solar panels CA are exempt from property tax assessments.



Solar energy systems are also environmentally friendly because they are a clean energy source. A solar panel CA would have a minimal, pollution-free impact on the environment.



The California solar panel installers also stress the flexibility of solar energy. Customers switching to solar panels would cease to experience fluctuating monthly electric bills. A.M. Sun Solar’s installations, complete with a 25-year warranty, are low-maintenance and designed in such a way that they can be expanded for extra energy use.



A.M. Sun Solar’s vast knowledge of the solar panel industry guarantees a smooth installation of their solar panels. With clients also reporting a return on their investments of 10%-30%, the California solar panel installers leave customers happy with their projects.



“We were particularly pleased with the sales rep and the owner of the company for their personal attention to our job. The owner has returned to see us just to be sure we are still happy with the system as when we last talked. The owner was also kind enough to assist and consult with the design for our pool solar system...We heartily recommend A.M. Sun [Solar],” wrote Victor and Joann Pickering in their review of the company.



About A.M. Sun Solar

In business since 2001, A.M. Sun Solar has proudly served the Central West Coast with their residential and commercial solar energy systems. They are committed to educating and informing the public about the numerous benefits of solar energy systems. A.M. Sun Solar is licensed by the state of California to design, install, and maintain their projects, creating systems that are guaranteed to be perfect for homes and businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.amsunsolar.com/.