Solar Panels Online Announce Launch of Their Solar Panels Comparison Website

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- With the launch of the UK Green deal and the UK Governments’ continued commitment to the Feed in Tariff, Solar Panels remain one of the most cost effective and sensible home improvements to install.



Having the triple benefit of lowering consumer energy bills, tax free income for generating renewable energy and “non-status, up front, no deposit” financing through the UK green deal means that installing Solar Panels almost stands alone as the one home improvement that is actually going to provide the property owner with a tax free cash income and visible reductions in the electricity bills for the property in which they are installed.



However, with the many Solar Installers in the UK, http://www.solarpanelsonline.org.uk/ realised that there needed to be a single place for consumers to go to get information and up to date costs for installing Solar Panels or other renewable energy systems.



Independent advice without bias can sometimes be is hard to find in a competitive market such as Solar Panels, and for consumers to be able to compare the market fairly it’s recommended to have at least 3 written quotations from professional & certified installers that they can trust – this is exactly the service that Solar Panels Online is setting out to provide for consumers



About Solar Panels Online

With a distinguished background in sales & installation of Solar PV systems across the South of the UK, the directors of Solar Panels Online created the site as the next logical step in bringing the renewable energy message to UK consumers.



The core of the business is to provide a broad spectrum of information on all types of Solar Power and renewable energy systems for the home or business, offering independent, unbiased, up to date information to consumers.



