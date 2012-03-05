Solar Panels Prices Says UK Homeowners Have Limited Window for Free Solar Panels

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2012 -- Solar Panels Prices is urging UK residents to get solar panels installed now before government legislation takes effect and makes them more expensive. Solar Panels Prices is the UK’s home for everything solar including competitive installation quotes.



Installing solar panels in the home are becoming increasingly popular amongst homeowners in the UK. The renewable heat incentive (HRI) has helped thousands of UK homeowners to reduce their carbon footprint as well as their energy bills. The advent of the government’s Feed in Tariff has effectively allowed homeowners in Britain to get free solar panels.



Unfortunately, the government announced they will be making some drastic changes to what it will pay to solar panel owners, slashing the amount the green energy generators could make by over 50 percent. “We’re urging every homeowner that does not currently have solar panels scheduled for installation to move forward now if they want to be able to take advantage of the maximum savings on the cost of the panels,” said a Solar Panels Prices specialist.



Only Micro Generation Certification Scheme (MCS) registered installers will qualify for the Feed-In Tariff, which is why all Solar Panels Prices solar panels are MCS accredited. The company’s online quote system gives customers three competitive prices from MCS registered solar panel installers in local areas. The current terms of the Feed-In Tariff allows customers to receive money for any electricity that is generated through solar panels installed in the home, which pays for the solar panels within 12 years. “At that point, the savings on electricity generation belong to the homeowner,” said the specialist. “Estimates show that homeowners can earn up to £900 a year for a well-positioned solar panel installation.”



When it comes to solar energy, Solar Panel Prices is the number one company for finding the most competitive prices of high-end quality installations. With many of the options regarding solar panel cost and solar panel grants available at Solar Panels Prices, the company can provide homeowners with all the information they need to make an informed decision on what sort of solar panel system is right for their home. “Our solar panels UK services are 100-percent free and we can calculate how much energy your desired solar panel installation will generate,” said the specialist. For more information, please visit http://www.solarpanels-prices.co.uk/



About Solar Panels Prices

Solar Panels Prices is the UK’s number one company for information and resources involving everything solar. The company helps UK homeowners determine which solar panels will maximize their energy savings as it minimizes their carbon footprint. Solar Panels Prices provides the homeowner with three quotes for competitive high-end quality installations from MCS accredited installers in the homeowner’s area. In addition, the company’s services are 100 percent free.