Skytech Solar Helps Low-Income Families Install Solar Panels in Their Homes

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- San Francisco-based renewable energy provider Skytech Solar is pleased to announce that it has successfully helped 500 local low-income families purchase and install high-quality solar panels in their homes. This is only the latest effort in the company’s ongoing campaign to support the widespread adoption of solar power energy solutions.



The first San Francisco company to supply solar power free of charge to low-income residents, Skytech Solar maintains a variety of programs and services to promote this inexpensive energy source. In conjunction with the City of San Francisco, the company has participated in the GoSolarSF Program, which offers financial incentives to encourage the utilization of solar power throughout the area. Skytech Solar provides various financing options for residential and commercial clients, who have access to several programs for renting, leasing, or buying solar panels. The Skytech team is also experienced in all aspects of solar panel installation. Aside from their use in powering homes, the company’s solar roof panels can also be utilized to charge up electric cars.



For more information about Skytech Solar, please visit the organization’s website at http://www.skytechsolar.com/, which includes data on the various benefits of this energy source, or call 415-826-2503. Free quotes are available on request.



About Skytech Solar

Founded in 2008, Skytech Solar has established itself as a premier provider of solar panel energy solutions for low-income households. Located in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, the company has participated in a variety of incentive programs to promote the use of solar power, and its efforts have won praise from Mayor Gavin Newsom and earned the organization an opportunity to participate in President Obama’s Special Task Force job-creation roundtables. Skytech Solar is a GoSolar SF certified installer.