Solar Photovoltaic Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Global solar photovoltaic market is forecasted to grow significantly with new grid connected photovoltaic capacities rising and propelling the global solar photovoltaic capacity to a considerable extent. There are significant growth opportunities for solar photovoltaic (PV) industry in North America due to increasing demand from consumers and financial support from governments of various countries.



The global demand of solar PV is estimated to grow by 6% by the year 2012; however, financial challenges are limiting the growth of this industry in some regions. Emergence of new market players and financial recovery of existing market players due to over production in past is also expected to fuel the growth of this market. Improvements in solar PV technology and its use in number of residential and industrial applications are some of the factors driving the market for solar PV. Research and development in the field to produce efficient and energy effective PV is further expected to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.



Market Segmentation Based on Technology



- Crystalline Silicon Cells

- Thin-Film Technology

- New Emerging Solar PV Technology



This research report analyzes this market based on its important segments and major geographies. It provides complete analysis of current market trends, important industry segments, factors driving market growth, restraints, market structure, and market projections for the upcoming years. This report also provides analysis of technological developments in this industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top market players. It provides review of micro and macro factors significant for existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Anwell Technologies Ltd, Bosch Solar Energy AG, BP Solar, British Gas, Canadian Solar Inc., Coca Cola, Energy Conversion Devices, First Solar Inc., General Electric (GE), Green Energy Technology Inc., GT Solar International Inc., Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam, Hitachi, HSBC Bank, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), Kaneka Corporation, Meyer Burger, Mitsubishi Electric, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



