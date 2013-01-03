Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Solar Photovoltaic (PV), 2012 - Global Market Size, Market Share, Average Price, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2020



Summary



Solar Photovoltaic (PV), 2012 - Global Market Size, Market Share, Average Price, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2020 is the latest report from industry analysis specialist GlobalData, offering comprehensive information on and analysis of the global solar PV market. The report provides a clear understanding and deep insights into the global solar PV market. It explains the key drivers and challenges impacting the market, and also provides data regarding historic(2006-2011) and forecast(2012-2020) growth of the solar PV market, globally and in key countries Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the US, Canada, India, China, Japan, and Australia. The country analysis sections include historic and forecast capacity and power generation; segmentation based on end user application; average installation price and market size; major module manufacturers and their market shares in the country; export and import of solar modules; and Levelized cost of energy (LCOE).



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas Team of industry experts.



Scope



- The report details the historic and forecast statistics for annual and cumulative solar PV installations and power generated from 2006 to 2020 globally and for the key countries.

- The report provides technology analysis explaining the first second and third generation solar PV module technologies, and also provides cost analyses for grid-connected and off-grid solar PV plants.

- The report lists the key countries for the solar PV market and their shares of global installation in 2011, provides data related to the export and import of solar modules in key countries and also gives an analysis of the trade flow among the different regions of the world.

- The report also covers the key growth drivers and challenges related to the solar PV market globally.

- The report provides market shares and explains the competition between solar PV module manufacturers globally and in key countries.

- The report discusses several other aspects of the solar PV market like LCOEs, average price of installation, market size, carbon emissions saved due to installation and number of homes powered through the technology globally and in the key countries.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -

- Facilitate decision making based on strong historic and forecast data for the solar PV market.

- Develop strategies based on the latest market trends.

- Position yourself to maximize potential in the growth of the solar PV market.

- Identify key partners and business development avenues.

- Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.



Latest Reports:



