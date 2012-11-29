New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Backsheet in Europe - Market Size, Average Price, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2020"
Summary
"Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Backsheet in Europe - Market Size, Average Price, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2020" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the solar PV backsheet industry. The research provides an understanding of the solar PV backsheet market in Europe with forecasts to 2020. The research analyzes key drivers, issues and challenges, major market trends and opportunities in the regional backsheet market. The report analyzes some of the major solar PV backsheet markets in Europe such as Germany, Spain, Italy and France. The research contains detailed analysis on solar PV installations, backsheets installed, price trends, demand analysis, market revenues and lead time analysis of the solar PV backsheet market. The report details product analysis and comparative analysis of the global solar PV backsheet manufacturers.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's Team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyses trends and growth of the solar PV backsheet market. The scope of the research is as follows -
- Historical period of the report is 2006 to 2011 and forecast period is for 2012 to 2020.
- Major markets covered in the report are Global, Europe, Germany, Spain, Italy and France.
- The report covers major companies such as Krempel, Madico, Toyo Aluminium, Coveme, Isovoltaic, Jolywood, SFC, Taiflex, 3M and Wuxi Fuhua.
- The report covers solar PV installations, backsheets installed, price analysis and market revenues in all the major markets covered.
- Detailed analysis is done on the global backsheets demand, manufacturing trends, lead times, products, market forces analysis and major market trends.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data.
- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Europe PV backsheet market.
- Develop strategies based on various aspects covered in the report such as manufacturing trends, products and other major market trends in the solar PV backsheet market.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the regions growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues based on the understanding of the market movements of the major competitors in the solar PV backsheet market.
- Understand and respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
