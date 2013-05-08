Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Solar Photovoltaic (PV) systems are used to generate electricity through the photovoltaic effect. Solar radiation is trapped and converted to electricity via solar PV panels. The solar PV systems generate electricity with negligible carbon emissions thereby cutting the carbon level in the environment. Solar energy is freely and abundantly available, eliminating the cost involved in fuel input. Solar energy is one of the best alternative renewable sources of energy with least maintenance and operation costs. The global solar PV installation is expected to reach 60.05 GW in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2012 to 2018.



This market research analyzes the global market for solar PV (http://www.researchmoz.us/solar-photovoltaic-market-global-industry-size-market-share-trends-analysis-and-forecasts-2012-2018-report.html), estimating and forecasting the market from the demand perspective. The overall market has been segmented on the basis of products based on grid type (grid-connected and off-grid), end users, technology, as well as on a geographical basis to provide a holistic picture of the market.



Key solar PV products analyzed in this study include grid-connected and off-grid PV systems. Solar PV technologies estimated and forecasted in this study include thin film PV, crystalline silicon PV, and Other types that comprise CPV and organic solar PV etc. End users estimated and forecasted include residential, commercial, and utility-scale sectors. Regional data has been provided for North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).



This report also includes Porters five forces model, value chain analysis of the market and market attractiveness analysis by technology. Some of the key players that deal in solar PV include Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd, Yingli Green Holdings Co. Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc, and JA Solar. The report provides an overview of these companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies and recent developments.



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=148657&type=S



The research provides detailed analysis of companies dealing in solar PV installation, trend analysis and demand forecast by geography. Various levels of market segmentation for which estimate and forecast has been provided are as follows:



Global solar PV market, by grid type:



Grid-connected

Off-grid



Global solar PV market, by technology:



Thin film PV

Crystalline silicon PV

Others



Global solar PV market, by end use:



Residential sector

Commercial sector

Utility-scale



Global solar PV market, by geography:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us