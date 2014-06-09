Solar Power Company, ZeroGen, to Hold Seminar Aimed at Helping People Save Money on Energy

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Solar power company ZeroGen is an Australian green energy project. It has a passion for solar energy, and its goal is to help Australians reap the benefits of a renewable-based power generation model. The organization will be offering a seminar for people to learn more about the amazing ways solar can save money and energy.



“Essentially, we are taking the Renewable Energy Target (RET) scheme and blowing it up through the education and support of emerging technologies in the energy industry,” said the company’s spokesperson.



According to the ZeroGen website, nothing is better than reducing electricity usage. The experts at ZeroGen said that it is the easiest way to reduce household expenses. “Solar power is, by far, the most developed and used renewable-energy source in Australia,” said the company’s spokesperson. “This is what it’s all about, to kick-start your energy and money savings by getting solar installed today.”



ZeroGen professionals offer their expert advice on items such as solar hot water systems. Electric hot water systems are extremely inefficient, said the company’s spokesperson. ZeroGen said that people can save money by reducing their energy bills with hybrid solar water heaters.



With a solar water system, people can not only reduce their bills, but also save the environment. In addition, there are many different types of solar hot water systems, including evacuated tubes, close coupled, heat pumps and more. ZeroGen professionals can help people understand what type is best for their home.



Another place people can save money with solar power is with solar panels. These amazing innovations will likely become the main source of power that will in turn reduce people’s reliance on fossil fuels, said the company’s spokesperson.



ZeroGen also anticipates that the cost of installing them will reduce drastically.



ZeroGen also offers other options for people to save money on energy. They suggest tips such as switching appliances off when they are not in use, not heating their home as high, washing clothes in cold water, avoiding using the dishwasher, updating appliances and insulating their homes to lower heating costs.



About ZeroGen

ZeroGen, a company that supports and promotes the goals of a zero-emissions-based energy-supply system for the people of Australia, develops and distributes guides on renewable energy technologies and industry news. For more information, please visit http://www.zerogen.com.au