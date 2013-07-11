Solar Power Website SolarQuotesAmerica.com Launches Its Brand New and User-Friendly Site

North Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- SolarQuotesAmerica.com, a website that is dedicated to helping people get the best deals on solar power from local and qualified installers, has just launched its brand new and user-friendly site. The new website offers a no-cost, no-obligation and risk-free service to people who are interested in learning more about solar power. For example, those who wish to find out how much it would cost to install solar panels on their home may fill out a short form in less than a minute in order to get a solar panel quote.



The new SolarQuotesAmerica.com website also features in-depth and educational articles on topics all related to solar energy. For example, an article titled “The Top 25 Solar PV States in the US” lists which states currently have the most solar panels; another one looks at how falling costs make solar more affordable than ever.



As the article on lowering costs noted, due to government incentives and the expansion of solar energy across the United States, installing solar panels has become increasingly easier and more cost-effective. At the same time, as traditional energy costs continue to rise, more and more people are becoming interested in learning all they can about solar energy. While home and business owners cannot install a nuclear or coal-fired power station on their property, they can own a solar electricity system. Once it is installed on the roof, it uses the free and clean energy from the sun to create electricity—which is a positive situation for both the environment and the budget.



In addition to helping reduce how much people are spending on energy, solar panels may also have a positive impact on the value of a home or business.



“Depending on the size of the building and the craftsmanship of the panels, a solar PV system can increase the value of a home by $5,000 – $30,000,” the article noted, adding that the government is also subsidizing solar panels with generous rebates that may reduce the cost of installation by as much as 50 percent.



“Incentives exist at the federal, state and local levels of government, depending on your location. Your solar panels quotes will outline what incentives you are eligible for.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about solar energy is welcome to visit the new SolarQuotesAmerica.com website at any time; there, they can read more about solar energy, including how finance and leasing packages are available from most installers to help with the purchase price.



