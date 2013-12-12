"Solar PV in Germany, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Solar PV in Germany, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles", is now available at Fast Market Research