Solar PV in Mexico, Market Outlook to 2025 New Report

Solar PV in Mexico, Market Outlook to 2025 is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the solar PV market in Mexico. The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global solar PV market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Mexico (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2001 to 2025 in Mexico solar PV market. The research analyzes market segmentation by grid connectivity, investment trends and LCOE for solar PV in Mexico during 2011-2025. The report provides information on the amount of carbon saved and average number of homes powered by solar PV during 2001-2025. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar PV market development is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.



Scope



The report analyses global renewable power market, global solar PV market, Mexico power market, Mexico renewable power market and Mexico solar PV market. The scope of the research includes -

- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

- Historical period is during 2001-2011 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2012-2025.

- An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

- Renewable power sources include wind (includes both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.

- Detailed overview on the global solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends, market segmentation by grid connectivity, installed capacity split by region in 2011, installed capacity split by major solar PV countries in 2011, investment trends (2011-2025), trade flow of solar PV modules (2001-2011) and detailed cost analysis which includes LCOE comparison among major countries.

- Power market scenario in Mexico and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2025.

- An overview on Mexico renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2001-2025), generation trends(2001-2025) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2011.

- Detailed overview of Mexico solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends, market segmentation by grid connectivity, investment trends (2011-2025), import-export data of PV modules (2006-2011), carbon savings (2001-2025), number of homes powered (2001-2025) and LCOE for solar PV during 2011-2025.

- Deal analysis of Mexico solar PV market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in general and solar PV in particular.

- Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.



