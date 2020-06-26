Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- The world is heavily treading toward the adoption of renewable energy sources, which will lucratively impel solar PV module market. There has been an increase in public awareness levels regarding the effects of GHG, released into environment after the burning of fossil fuels, which has prompted manufacturers to come up with suitable sustainable alternatives. This initiative will provide a push to solar PV module market growth. Several technological developments and the increasing number of manufacturing facilities has also resulted in reduced product cost, which will fuel the industry trends.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1563



Increasing infrastructural development across the globe due to the rise in disposable income among the people has steered the requirement for continuous and reliable source of electricity. Reduction in the cost of solar components due to the increasing prevalence of component manufacturing companies, economies of scale and extreme competition will magnify the product penetration.



Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Trina Solar

2. Canadian Solar Inc.

3. JA Solar Holding Co.

4. Jinko Solar

5. First Solar

6. Yingli Solar

7. ReneSola

8. SunPower Corp

9. Risen Solar

10. Moser Baer Solar



Increased purchasing power among people has led to the demand for residential spaces across the globe. Rising awareness among people regarding the benefits of adopting solar energy will add impetus to the product demand in the coming years. As per reports, residential end-use segment is poised to grow at a rate exceeding 7% by the end of 2024.



Reduced maintenance costs, low electricity bills, diverse applications, and controlled noise pollution are some of the integral factors supporting the product demand. Incentives and tax rebates along with technological developments in the field to meet the changing consumer demands will complement the adoption of PV systems across residential infrastructure.



In terms of end-use, solar PV module market size is segmented into commercial, residential and utility. Solar PV module market share from utility segment will experience considerable expansion over the forecasted period owing to the increasing initiatives undertaken to encourage the use of renewable sources of energy.



Financial benefits such as tax exemptions, low import duty, tax credit, and several other financial exclusions will support the adoption of the product. In the year 2017, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam, introduced FiT policy for net metering schemes in the installation of solar rooftop systems and utility-scale power projects.



Increased purchasing power among people has led to the demand for residential spaces across the globe. Rising awareness among people regarding the benefits of adopting solar energy will add impetus to the product demand in the coming years. As per reports, residential end-use segment is poised to grow at a rate exceeding 7% by the end of 2024.



Asia Pacific region is expected to lead Solar PV Module Market share by 2024. Surging industrialization in emerging countries such as India, China, Japan, Singapore, and Korea due to the availability of cheap labor and raw materials has driven the demand for electricity extensively.



Get this report Customized to your requirements @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1563



Support by the governments to use sustainable sources of energy in order to control environmental degradation will boost business growth. Increasing establishment of green buildings is complementing the use of solar energy to meet electricity requirements.



In a nutshell, stimulated government norms, presence of several industry players and reduced manufacturing cost will offer lucrative growth opportunities for solar PV module market.



Some Points From Table Of Content: -

Chapter 4. Solar PV Module Market, By Technology

4.1. Global Solar PV Module Market share by technology, 2017 & 2024

4.2. Thin Film

4.2.1. Thin film market, 2013 – 2024

4.2.2. Thin film market volume by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3. Thin film market revenue by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3. Crystalline Silicon

4.3.1. Crystalline silicon market, 2013 – 2024

4.3.2. Crystalline silicon market volume by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3. Crystalline silicon market revenue by region, 2013 – 2024



Chapter 5. Solar PV Module Market, By Product

5.1. Global Solar PV Module Market share by product, 2017 & 2024

5.2. Monocrystalline

5.2.1. Monocrystalline market, 2013 – 2024

5.2.2. Monocrystalline market volume by region, 2013 – 2024

5.2.3. Monocrystalline market revenue by region, 2013 – 2024

5.3. Polycrystalline

5.3.1. Polycrystalline Market, 2013 – 2024

5.3.2. Polycrystalline market volume by region, 2013 – 2024

5.3.3. Polycrystalline market revenue by region, 2013 – 2024

5.4. Cadmium Telluride (CDTE)

5.5. Amorphous Silicon (A-Si)

5.6. Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/solar-pv-module-market



About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com