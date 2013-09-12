Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Solar PV Modules - Market Size, Annual Production, Average Price, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2020 market report to its offering

Solar PV Modules - Market Size, Annual Production, Average Price, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2020



Summary



Solar PV Modules - Market Size, Annual Production, Average Price, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2020 is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the global solar PV modules market. The report provides in depth analysis on global solar PV modules market. The report also provides solar PV module market analysis of key countries including the US, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Taiwan and India. The research provides historical and forecast data to 2020 for installed capacity, power generation, average module price, market size and module production. The report also provides a share of major solar module producers in each of the countries. Additionally, the report provides the competitive analysis for major module manufacturers across the globe. The report also provides the market drivers and restraints for the global solar PV market.



The data and information contained in the report is sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope



- The report gives an introduction to solar PV modules, the different types and the differences among these types of modules.

- The report provides the historic and forecasted market size of solar modules globally and in each of the key countries considered in the report the US, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Taiwan, and India.

- The report discusses the installed capacity of solar PV plants and the total generation from these plants globally and separately for each of the key countries.

- The report also discusses the supply of these modules in terms of global production and production in each of the key countries for the period 20062012.

- The report mentions the major producers of solar PV modules globally and also at the country level for each of the key countries, and provides the production of each of these producers.

- The report also discusses the major drivers and restraints to the growth of the solar PV modules market globally.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -

- Facilitate decision making based on strong historic and forecast data for the solar PV market

- Develop strategies based on the latest market trends

- Position yourself to maximize potential in the growth of the solar PV market

- Identify key partners and business development avenues

- Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141527/solar-pv-modules-market-size-annual-production-average-price-competitive-landscape-and-key-country-analysis-to-2020.html